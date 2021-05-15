The global pandemic covid has created ruckus worldwide. In Chile, a woman was so impressed by the deaths that she rehearsed her own fake funeral. For this, the woman ringed her friends and informed told them about the plan.

According to reports, the woman spent 710 pounds for her fake funeral.

Mayra Alonzo, 59, lives in Santiago, Chile. For the last few days, she was thinking about her funeral after seeing the deaths due to covid. Amid this heart trenching time, Mayra thought of rehearsing her funeral and persuaded her friends to do this peculiar work.

According to Daily Mail, she lay in a coffin for several hours with friends and family mourning her death and bidding her tearful goodbye. However, some of them could not really play along and were seen smiling and snapping photos with their phone. We do not blame them for it though.

To look exactly the same she even stuffed cotton on her nostrils and had a floral crown on the head.

Mayra Alonzo made all the arrangements that are usually done like buying refreshments for the guests who had come to ‘mourn’.

Meanwhile, this bizarre experiment was at the receiving end of criticism by social media users online. Many were irked by this fake funeral and slammed her for holding at a time when many across the world have lost their loved ones to deaths caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.