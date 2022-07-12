Tensa: A first-of-its-kind canopy bridge has come up on Barsuan ghati road connecting Tensa with Rourkela to provide safe passage to monkeys and other wild animals living in the adjoining forests. The bridge has been constructed by Bonai forest division in assistance with Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) owned iron ore mines in Barsuan. The bridge looks quite attractive and is situated at a height of 100 feet hanging on the road with dense forests on both sides. As a result, the animals can safely move across the bridge avoiding contact with the vehicular traffic on the road passing below. The canopy bridge is the first of its kind in the state to have come up on the route.

The colourful bridge will also prove to be a treat to the visitors’ eyes on their way to Koira, Barbil and the nature camp at Tensa from Rourkela. Koira block being home to several mines, thousands of mineral-laden vehicles pass through this jungle along the ghati road towards their destinations. Wild animals often get crushed under the wheels of vehicles while crossing the road. The monkeys living in this area are the most vulnerable lot as they often get killed after being hit by vehicles while crossing over to the forest across the road. Despite such mishaps happening frequently and animals dying in regular intervals, nobody ever spares any thought for their security or protection.

Keeping the animals’ safety in mind, the forest officials of Bonai forest division and SAIL owned mines at Barsuan have constructed the bridge to protect the monkeys and other wildlife. Monkeys, squirrels, mongoose, flying squirrels and monitor lizards can safely hop on the bridge and move from one side to the other. The unique and creative effort will save numerous animals’ lives. The installation of the bridge has brought cheer among the environmentalists and forest officials.