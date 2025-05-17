Rajnagar: In a first, a drone has been deployed for the patrol operations of the Talachua Marine Police Station in Kendrapara district in an effort to strengthen coastal surveillance in an area frequently targeted by intruders. According to police, most unauthorised entries occur via the region’s waterways. The APJ Abdul Kalam missile testing centre is located near the Rajnagar coast, and following tensions with Pakistan, authorities have intensified waterborne patrolling. The Talachua Marine Police Station has been conducting round-the-clock patrols, both during the day and at night. The drone, which arrived at the station Thursday, was deployed for the first time Friday during a routine patrol.

Talachua is considered a hotspot for illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators, many of whom use the sea route to enter India. The drone is expected to enhance surveillance and help monitor the activities of suspected Bangladeshi nationals and other criminals. Under the direction of Inspector in-Charge Bimal Kumar Mallik, police used the drone to monitor unidentified or suspicious boats and other objects during patrols along the coast. The region has seen repeated unauthorised entries. About six months ago, three containers floated in from West Bengal and reached the restricted zone of the Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary. The containers went undetected despite ongoing patrols, raising concerns over the effectiveness of existing security measures.