Malkangiri: In a first-of-its-kind operation, Chitrakonda police in Malkangiri district have seized liquid cannabis worth nearly Rs 8 crore Sunday. This was stated by Malkangiri Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinodh Patil at a press conference in Malkangiri Sunday.

According to the SP, the breakthrough came when a police team was on patrol under Chitrakonda police limits and was tipped off that eight persons had gathered under a Sal tree near an industrial firm site, about 5 km from Chitrakonda, with eight motorcycles. Acting swiftly, the police reached the spot, but the suspects fled upon seeing them.

During a search of the area, officers recovered eight motorcycles and a sack containing a liquid substance, later confirmed to be liquid cannabis. This is reportedly the first seizure of liquid cannabis in the district. The recovered substance weighed around 60 kg.

Police said that 30 to 40 kg of dried cannabis can yield just 1 kg of liquid cannabis. Ganja oil sells for around 12 to 13 lakh per kg in the black market. Based on this valuation, the total worth of the seized contraband is estimated at Rs 8 crore.

A search operation has been launched to trace the absconding accused, police said.