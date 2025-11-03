Malkangiri: In a major crackdown, Malkangiri police busted a sex racket operating in Malkangiri town and arrested five persons, including two sex workers as well as the alleged mastermind and the queen bee in this connection.

According to sources, the racket had been running for the past several months from a rented house in the Patraguda area under the district headquarters town. Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Malkangiri SDPO Dibya Dalei, Malkangiri IIC Regan Kindo and other officials raided the premises and nabbed the accused persons.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the two women hailed from Jagatsinghpur and Bhadrak districts. Police also apprehended three clients from Sukma district in neighbouring Chhattisgarh. Authorities said further investigation is underway to trace others involved in the racket and determine the extent of the network’s operations.