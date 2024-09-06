Phulbani: Posters put up by a tribal outfit have called upon people in Maoist-affected areas to take an oath to shun any relations with the Red Rebels and not allow them to enter the villages, a police officer said Thursday.

The anti-Maoist posters issued by ‘Kandhamal-Boudh Adivasi Surakhya Mancha’, an apex body of local tribals, surfaced in various villages of Kandhamal district. The posters have been put up in Maoist-hit villages such as Rebingia, Barkhama, Bataguda, Mediakia, Kamerikia, Kurtamgarh and other neighbouring villages in Baliguda and Tumudibandha police station areas in the district in the last one week, he said. The incident is being investigated from all angles, Superintendent of Police (SP) Subhendu Patra said.

In the printed posters, the outfit appealed to villagers, particularly in Maoist-affected areas, to take an oath not to keep any relations with the Red Rebels in any manner and not to allow them to enter their villages at any cost. The posters claimed that the Maoists had gradually become extremely self-centred and opportunistic. The outfit alleged that the Maoists were persecuting innocent people, extorting businessmen and contractors, even at gunpoint, physically assaulting and even killing people on suspicion of being police informers and also sexually assaulting village women as well as women cadres.