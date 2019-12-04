Usually, coffins have a particular shape for burial of the dead. However, there is a country in the world, where coffins are made of various shapes.

Ghana in West Africa is known for the shape of its coffins. Here the coffins symbolise the status of the deceased, so they are made accordingly.

According to reports, the tradition of making such coffins was started by Ghanaian fishermen. They were buried in fish-shaped coffins.

Like-wise businessmen in Ghana are often buried in coffins that have the shape of the luxurious Mercedes car. It symbolises the wealthy status of the deceased.

Reports also said that building of aircraft-shaped coffins began in 1951. Two carpenter brothers built a plane-shaped coffin for 91-year-old mother. She had always dreamt of flying, but had never been able to do so. Hence the brothers fulfilled the dream of their mother by building a plane-like coffin.

There is a huge demand for these unique coffins not only in Ghana but also abroad. The coffins cost between $300 and $800, it increases by 7-8 times when sold abroad.