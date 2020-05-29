Varanasi: Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kashi Vishwanath temple idols in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh were seen wearing masks.

And with the advent of summer, the temperatures in Varanasi have hit above 45 degree Celsius. In such a situation, Baba Batuk Bhairav Nath’s temple located in Varanasi is very unique. In view of the scorching heat, a bottle of cold drinks has been kept in the temple for the Lord. Along with cold drinks, chocolates are also being offered to the gods.

Notably, the Kashi Vishwanath temple is closed for the common devotees due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the temple’s priests and servants offered cold drinks and chocolates to the Lord.

Not only this, air conditioners, fans and have also been arranged. Apart from Batuk Bhairav temple, this arrangement has also been done in other temples.

The priests and servants of the temple state that Baba Batuk Bhairav is the childlike form of Shiva.

Priests and servants of the temple say that special arrangements have been made in the temple in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to this a picture surfaced on the internet in which Baba Vishwanath was seen wearing a mask.