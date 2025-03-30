Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Sunday said his office is in touch with the Odisha government following the train accident in the coastal state.

Seven people were injured as an express train derailed in Odisha’s Cuttack district, officials said.

“I am aware of the incident involving 12551 Kamakhya Express in Odisha. @CMOfficeAssam is in touch with the Odisha Government and Railways. We will reach out to each and every person who is affected,” Sarma said in a post on X.

Eleven coaches of the SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express derailed at Nirgundi near Manguli at 11.54 am, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the East Coast Railway Ashok Kumar Mishra said.

The train was heading to Kamakhya station in Guwahati from Bengaluru when the accident happened.

