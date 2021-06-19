New Delhi: India has recorded 60,753 new cases of Covid and 1,647 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry Saturday.

This is for the second consecutive day in last two months that the death tally has come down below the 2,000-mark. It is also the 12th consecutive day when India has reported less than one lakh new coronavirus cases.

On June 15, India recorded 60,461 cases, lowest since March 29.

The overall tally of Covid-19 cases in the country now stands at 2,98,23,546.

The active cases have come down below 10 lakh. The country has 7,60,019 active cases presently and has witnessed 3,85,137 deaths so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 97,743 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,86,78,390 till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 27,23,88,783 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 33,00,085 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 38,92,07,637 samples have been tested up to June 18 for Covid-19. Of these 19,02,009 samples were tested Friday.