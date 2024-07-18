Dhaka: The Indian Embassy in Bangladesh Thursday issued an advisory urging Indian students and nationals residing in the country to restrict their outdoor movements in the wake of ongoing massive student protests throughout the country, which has resulted in at least six deaths so far.

“In view of the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the Indian community members and the Indian students residing in Bangladesh are advised to avoid travel and minimise their movement outside their living premises,” the advisory stated.

The advisory has also issued a 24-hour emergency helpline number and urged Indian nationals to contact the High Commission in Dhaka and Assistant High Commissions for any need or assistance as most of the country observed a complete shutdown Thursday.

Advisory on the ongoing situation in Bangladesh. pic.twitter.com/mjXouAST2M — India in Bangladesh (@ihcdhaka) July 18, 2024

Student demonstrations in Bangladesh have taken a violent turn as anti-quota protesters clashed with members of the ruling Awami League party’s student wing across the country, local media reported.

Reports cited that as many as six people, including a child, have been killed in the clashes between the protestors and the security officials in Dhaka’s Shonir Akhra area.

Incidents of fires and vandalism have been reported, with protestors setting off tyres, wooden logs, motorcycles and toll plaza booths ablaze across the country.

Outraged by the high unemployment rate in the country, students in Bangladesh are demanding the quashing of the 30 per cent reservation quota for the families of veterans of the 1971 Independence War.

The quota system in government jobs was scrapped in 2018 after a major student movement but was reinstated by a court in June.

On Wednesday, during an address to the nation, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asserted that there is an opportunity to resolve the issue through a legal process as the government has already appealed to the apex court against the court’s verdict, and a hearing date has been fixed in the Appellate Division.

“It is a matter of sorrow that some vested quarters started making different kinds of statements and engaged in terrorist activities to gain their ambitious intentions centring on this movement. As the matter has been brought before the top court, I call upon all to keep patience,” said the Bangladesh PM.