New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot Tuesday said the opposition INDIA bloc is strong despite an “odd statement” here and there over some issues regarding seat adjustments, as he expressed confidence the alliance will work out a practical solution and move forward.

Pilot’s remarks came on a day TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee, also the chief minister of West Bengal, announced her party has decided to fight the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on its own.

Also, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said his party will not enter into an alliance with the Congress in the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, reiterating that the AAP will win all 13 seats.

Speaking with PTI, Pilot rejected the BJP’s claims that the 2024 poll results were a foregone conclusion, saying the ruling party had made such “tall claims” in 2004 as well when it lost the polls despite the India shining campaign.

When asked about the BJP’s narrative that 2024 polls are a done deal and the claims that it could win 400-plus seats, Pilot said, “The BJP made the same tall claims in 2004 when Vajpayee ji was PM, that India is shining and will get a majority. You talk of all the issues that matter to the people — jobs, inflation, investment, widening gap between the rich and the poor, farmers, everyone is asking tough questions.”

“Has the black money been eradicated? Have people gotten two crore jobs per year? Have people gotten Rs 15 lakhs in their bank accounts. So, all their promises have remained unfulfilled. In every parameter, the BJP’s scorecard is very underwhelming. Therefore, they have resorted to other means, evoking emotions of the people,” he said.

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc is strong despite the odd statement here and there, coming from where there may be some issues regarding seat adjustments, he said.

“We will sit down together and work out a practical solution and move forward,” Pilot asserted.

“Every partner of the INDIA bloc is a respected member of this alliance and we are fighting the elections not for individual gains but to save the democratic institutions of the country and the NDA has to be given a formidable challenge…We shall prevail,” he said.

