Centurion: India lost seven wickets for 55 runs during the opening session on day three to be 327 all out in the first Test against South Africa here Tuesday. After day two was washed out due to heavy rains, India resumed their innings at 272 for three.

KL Rahul (123) and Ajinkya Rahane (48) added one and eight respectively to their overnight scores. South Africa pacers Lungi Ngidi (6/71) and Kagiso Rabada (3/72) were instrumental in India’s collapse as they ran through India’s middle and lower-order.

Jasprit Bumrah (14) and Mohammad Siraj (4) added 19 valuable runs for the 10th wicket to take India past the 300-run mark. Overall it was a very shoddy display by the Indian batters.

The home team bowlers, who looked rusty on day one, extracted much more out of the surface at SuperSport Park. Both Rabada and Ngidi at times were unplayable as they achieved steep bounce and good movement off the surface.

Brief scores:

India 327 all out (K L Rahul 123, Mayank Agarwal 60, Lungi Ngidi 6/72, Kagiso Rabada 3/72).