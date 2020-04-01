New Delhi: With a spurt in coronavirus cases in the last few days, India is closely looking at South Korea, Germany and China to procure cutting-edge technology and adopt best practices followed by these nations which have managed to flatten the curve of new infection.

Indian missions in South Korea, Germany and China have been tasked to immediately identifying possible areas of cooperation and engage with relevant authorities for procurement of medical equipment and technology.

The need for looking at best practices, innovations, scientific breakthroughs and medical equipment to fight the pandemic was highlighted extensively by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference he held with heads of 130 Indian missions, Monday.

Government officials said India is specifically looking at South Korea’s approach of widespread testing and significant use of digital tracking of suspected cases to contain the pandemic.

The South Korean model of ‘trace, test and treat strategy’ has received global recognition. Unlike majority of the countries dealing with the pandemic, South Korea has not resorted to any lockdown and allowed business and economic activities to go on as usual.

As China managed to contain new infections after reporting over 80,000 cases and 3,300 deaths, India is also looking at China along with a very few other countries to procure medical equipment and technology to cater to expanding demand of medical infrastructure across the country.

“We have to prepare for the future requirement. That is why we are scouting global markets for best available technology and medical equipment,” said a government official. The Indian embassy in Beijing has been tasked to coordinate with relevant authorities in China for procurement of medical equipment.

On multiple occasions, China said that it was ready to extend possible assistance to India in dealing with the pandemic. Officials said India is in touch with a number of suppliers in China for immediate procurement of 10,000 ventilators.

Officials said India is also examining Germany’s efforts to check the pandemic. The leading European nation has asked several of its car manufacturers to produce ventilators and other medical equipment to deal with rising cases of the infection.

The Indian envoy in Washington is coordinating with the Trump administration for cooperation in laboratory tests for the virus infection, sources said. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke over phone to discuss a coordinated effort by India and the US to respond to the pandemic.

PTI