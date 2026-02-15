Colombo: India recorded a 61-run victory over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup Sunday for another dominant victory over the arch-rivals in ICC events.

Ishan Kishan made a high-quality 77 off 40 balls on a challenging surface to take India to 175 for seven.

The total proved to be more than enough for Pakistan, who folded up for 114 in 18 overs. Both Indian pacers and spinners produced timely wickets to decimate the opposition.

Jasprit Bumrah (2/17) and Axar Patel (2/19) were the stand out bowers for India.

Put in to bat, Kishan took the game away from Pakistan despite the fall of Abhishek Sharma in the first over, bowled by Salman Ali Agha.

The other Indian batters found it tough to get the boundaries against the Pakistan spinners. Agha employed pace for just two overs in the innings.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav scored 32 off 27 balls.

Off-spinner Saim Ayub was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers, ending with three wickets for 25 runs in four overs.

Brief scores: India 175/7 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 77; Saim Ayub 3/25). Pakistan all out 114 in 18 overs (Usman Khan 44; Jasprit Bumrah 2/17, Axar Patel 2/19, Varun Chakaravarthy 2/17).