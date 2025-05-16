New Delhi: The government is planning to send multi-party parliamentary delegations to several countries in the coming days to explain India’s stand on terrorism from Pakistan, and the Congress Friday said it will definitely be part of them.

While there was no official word on the delegations from the government, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh told PTI that Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has spoken to the Congress president in this regard.

The Prime Minister has refused to chair two all-party meetings on the Pahalgam terror attacks and Operation Sindoor. The Prime Minister has not agreed to call a special session of Parliament that the Indian National Congress has been demanding to demonstrate a collective will and reiterate the resolution passed unanimously by Parliament February 22, 1994, Ramesh said in a post on X.

The prime minister and his party have been defaming the Congress continuously even as it has called for unity and solidarity, Ramesh claimed.

Now, suddenly, the PM has decided to send multi-party delegations abroad to explain India’s stand on terrorism from Pakistan. The Indian National Congress always takes a position in the supreme national interest and never politicises national security issues like the BJP does. Hence, the INC will definitely be a part of these delegations, he said.

Under Operation Sindoor, India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir early May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

PTI