New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Tuesday that India is committed to a peaceful resolution of the current border stand-off with China in Ladakh. However, any attempt to unilaterally alter the status quo by the neighbouring country is unacceptable. Rajnath Singh made these points while making a statement Tuesday in the Lok Sabha regarding the standoff. He told the Lower House that the Indian Army have inflicted heavy losses including casualties on the Chinese side. The Indian troops and soldiers of the Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) were involved in a violent clash at the Galwan valley, June 15.

The defence minister said since April, buildup of troops and armaments by the Chinese side has been witnessed. The buildup is taking place along the LAC and in border areas adjacent to eastern Ladakh.

Rajnath said that in early May, the Chinese side had taken action to hinder the normal, traditional patrolling pattern of Indian troops. This led to the clash in the Galwan Valley area. He said even as this situation was being addressed by the ground commanders as per the provisions of the bilateral agreements and protocol, in mid-May the Chinese side made several attempts to transgress the LAC in other parts of the Western Sector.

“This included Kongka La, Gogra and North Bank of Pangong Lake. These attempts were detected early and consequently responded to appropriately by our Armed Forces,” Rajnath said.

“We made it clear to the Chinese side both through diplomatic and military channels that China was, by such actions, attempting to unilaterally alter the status quo. It was categorically conveyed that this was unacceptable,” Rajnath stated.

Rajnath asserted that Indian forces will forcefully counter all aggressive action along the border by China. However, India is committed to peacefully resolve border stand-off with China, he added.

“Indian forces are determined to protect security and sovereignty of the country” Rajnath stated

After Rajnath’s statement, the Congress wanted to raise certain issues. However, those were not allowed by Speaker Om Birla. Unhappy with this, Congress walked out of the House.