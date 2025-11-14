Kolkata: India produced a clinical bowling effort led by pacer Jasprit Bumrah to reduce South Africa to 154 for 8 at tea on the opening day of the first Test here Friday.

Opting to bat, South Africa were 57 for no loss at one stage, but Bumrah (3/23) dismissed both the openers Ryan Rickelton (23) and Aiden Markram (31), and then left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav (2/36) got rid of skipper Temba Bavuma (3).

In the second session, Bumrah and Kuldeep added one more wicket to their tally, while Mohammed Siraj (2/47) redeemed himself with two quick wickets.

At the stroke of tea, Axar Patel dismissed Corbin Bosch (3) LBW to leave South Africa struggling at Edens Garden.

At the break, Tristan Stubbs (15 batting) was at the crease.

Brief Scores:

South Africa 1st innings: 154 for 8 in 52 overs (Aiden Markram 31; Jasprit Bumrah 3/23, Kuldeep Yadav 2/36, Mohammed Siraj 2/47) vs India.