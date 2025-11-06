Carrara (Gold Coast): Shubman Gill top scored as India posted 167 for 8 against Australia after being asked to bat in the fourth T20I there Thursday.

While Gill (46) missed his personal milestone, Abhishek Sharma (28), Shivam Dube (22) and skipper Suryakumar Yadav (20) could not convert their starts.

Abhishek (28 off 21 balls, 3x4s, 1x6s) looked to get off the blocks quickly but could not convert his start. However, he set the platform for India to launch for a big total, adding 56 runs in 6.4 overs with Gill.

India lost a flurry of wickets in the second half, but Axar Patel’s 11-ball 21 not out took them to 167/8.

Brief scores:

India 167/8 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 46, Abhishek Sharma 28; Nathan Ellis 3/21, Adam Zampa 3/45)

PTI