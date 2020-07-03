Mumbai: Former India cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Anil Kumble led the way in paying tribute to legendary West Indies cricketer Everton Weekes. The West Indian passed away Wednesday, aged 95, at his Christchurch home in Barbados. A number of cricketers took to various social media platforms to pay their tributes to Everton Weekes. Here’s what they had to say.

Sachin Tendulkar: Sir Everton Weekes is no more! Had heard many stories about his batting along with the other legendary 2Ws (Frank Worrell and Clyde Walcott) . You will be missed Sir. Rest in peace

Anil Kumble: Saddened to hear the passing of WI legend Sir Everton Weekes. Had met him during the ICC conference in Barbados. He remembered a conversation we had during his time as match referee. Condolences to his family and friends

VVS Laxman: Heard about the passing away of West Indies legend Sir Everton Weekes. He was one of the greats of the game. My condolences to his family and loved ones

Wasim Jaffer: Heart goes out to the family and friends of Sir Everton Weekes. He is the only Test batsman to score five consecutive Test centuries. He was also part of the famous three W’s of @windiescricket along with West Indies greats Sir Clive Walcott and Sir Frank Worrell. #RIP”

Weekes made his Test debut at age 22 against England at Kensington Oval in 1948 under the captaincy of George Headley. He played 48 Tests and scored 4,455 runs at an average of 58.61. He achieved a world record five consecutive centuries in 1948. He first scored 141 against England in Jamaica. It was followed by scores of 128, 194, 162 and 101 in India. In his next innings, he made 90.