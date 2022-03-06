New Delhi: The Indian Embassy in Hungary Sunday asked the stranded nationals to reach Hungaria City Centre as they have begun the last leg of Operation Ganga flights.

“Important Announcement: Embassy of India begins its last leg of Operation Ganga flights today. All those students staying in their OWN accommodation (other than arranged by Embassy) are requested to reach @Hungariacitycentre, Rakoczi Ut 90, Budapest between 10 am-12 pm,” the Embassy tweeted.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine intensified in the early hours of February 24 after Russian forces launched a major assault on Ukraine, firing missiles on cities and military installations and posing a serious threat to the Indian citizens residing there. Since then, India has been rigorously evacuating its citizens from the war-torn region.

The Indian government launched a multi-pronged evacuation plan named ‘Operation Ganga’ to bring home its citizens. Accordingly, Indian missions in several neighbouring countries of Ukraine made arrangements to receive the Indian nationals who are fleeing from the crisis-hit country.

Till now, approximately 13,300 people have returned to India by 63 flights.

Sunday, 11 more special flights are expected to operate from Budapest, Kosice, Rzeszow and Bucharest, bringing in more than 2,200 Indians back home.

IANS