Kathmandu: The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has expressed deep sorrow over the death of a Nepali student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

“The Embassy of India, Kathmandu, is deeply saddened by the tragic death of a Nepali student at KIIT,” the embassy said in a statement.

The incident has drawn significant attention, with both Indian and Nepali authorities closely monitoring the situation.

Earlier, Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli took to X, stating, “Our Embassy in New Delhi has dispatched two officers to counsel Nepali students affected in Odisha. Additionally, arrangements have been made to ensure they have the option to either remain in their hostel or return home, based on their preference.”

A third-year B-Tech Nepali student at KIIT University, identified as Prakriti Lamsal, allegedly died by suicide in her hostel, the university’s registrar confirmed. The incident led to rising tensions on campus, following which a group of Nepali students was reportedly evicted Monday.

As the situation escalated, KIIT authorities allegedly removed several Nepali students from the hostel and dropped them at Cuttack railway station without making travel arrangements, sources said.

However, after the intervention of Prime Minister Oli, KIIT authorities issued an appeal for Nepali students to return to campus.