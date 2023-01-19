New Delhi: Bharatiya Yuva Shakti Trust (BYST) Thursday said it has launched a mobile application for startups in rural areas to connect them with mentors.

It said the platform aims to bring grassroots entrepreneurs from across India together on a single platform.

“The app was carefully conceived, keeping in mind the diversity and needs of rural entrepreneurs, such as language, geography, demography and digital maturity,” it said.

Indian startups have captured global attention, attracted venture capital, and achieved notable success in recent years, Lakshmi Venkataraman Venkatesan, Founding and Managing Trustee at BYST, said.

“Such an effort if replicated at scale for grassroots entrepreneurs from lesser privileged backgrounds will have a multiplier effect on the country’s economy,” Venkatesan said.

PTI