New Delhi: As the country celebrates the festival of lights – Diwali – a number of sportspersons took to their social media handles to wish their fans.

Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar posted a video message with a caption: “A very happy diwali to everyone.” The message was also translated into his mother tongue Marathi.

सर्वांना दिवाळीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा. A very happy diwali to everyone. pic.twitter.com/CwHdCjj3R6 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 27, 2019

The current Indian captain Virat Kohli posted a video message on his Instagram page. “Praise the street cleaner, tip the delivery guy, pet the dog, donate to charity, give a gift to a homeless kid. Just light up someone’s day. Happy festival of lights,” he said.

Badminton star Saina Nehwal posted a photoraph of herself saying: “I wish everyone a very happy Diwali.”

Weightlifter Karnam Malleswari posted: “May the auspicious festival of lights,fill your life with the glow of happiness and beautifully illuminate every corner of your life by adding sparkling and cherished moments . Enjoy this festival with your loved ones in high spirits ..Happy Diwali !! (sic.)”

Swimmer Virdhawal Khade posted: “May this Diwali bring beautiful beginnings, fresh hopes, bright days and new dreams! Wishing each of you a very Happy Diwali!”

A number of European football clubs also posted messages on the occasion. “HappyDiwali from everyone at City!” posted Premier League champions Manchester City.

Arsenal also wished their fans a happy Diwali while their cross town rivals Tottenham Hotspur said: “Wishing our entire Spurs family a very happy, prosperous and safe #Diwali”

Spanish giants FC Barcelona said: “Happy #Diwali to all our fans celebrating around the world!” They also posted a video of one of their academies in India.

IANS