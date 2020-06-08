New Delhi: A Tik Tok star was allegedly thrashed and threatened by two armed assailants in West Delhi’s Chhawla area in broad daylight, the police said on Sunday, adding that the dispute occurred over a photo that was uploaded on a social media platform.

While the men were thrashing the 17-year-old boy, one of them recorded a video of the incident which later went viral on the social media. The said incident occurred on June 3 and came to light after the video went viral on micro blogging website Twitter.

A senior police official said that the victim was contacted, who then filed a complaint against the unknown assailants.

In the video, two men approach the boy, one of them with his face covered and start threatening him saying, “I will make you a TikTok star now”. One of them who had his face covered and was holding a gun, then strangled the boy and slapped him multiple times.

In the said video, victim’s friend’s voice can also be heard, he is apologizing to the men. In another video of the incident, the two men can be seen strangling the boy and point a gun at his head.

One of them then says, “You want to be a gangster aan?..Say sorry now”, following which the boy pleads with them to leave him but the assailants continue to torture and harass him.

In his complaint, the boy has said that one of his friend named Ankit uploaded a picture on WhatsApp with a gangster named Ashu, who is a murder accused and is currently in Bhondsi Jail.

Upon seeing the said picture, the complainant tried to warn his friend asking him not to upload a photo with this man.

The complaint further mentions that the said picture was later seen by Ashu’s associates who assumed that the complainant and his friend were trying to be a part of their ‘gang’ and they want to be gangster. Following which they thrashed the boy and threatened them to remove the said photograph.

However, there have also been allegations against Ashu that he sent the men to beat up the boys.

“A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act in Chhawla police station,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dwaraka Anto Alphanso

“Though one of the accused has already been identified, we are also ascertaining the reason behind the violence; various other angles including that of a love triangle is also being investigated and looked upon,” he said.

IANS