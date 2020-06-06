New Delhi: The Health Ministry Saturday said that the recovery rate from COVID-19 in the country stood at 48.20 per cent, from a total of 2,36,657 confirmed cases.

Notably, India has now overtaken Italy, which has recorded 2,34,531 cases in total.

“During the last 24 hours, a total of 4,611 COVID-19 patients have been cured. Thus, so far, a total of 1,14,073 patients have been cured of COVID-19. The recovery rate is 48.20 per cent amongst COVID-19 patients,” the Ministry said.

Presently, there are 1,15,942 active cases and all are under active medical supervision.

The Ministry added, “ICMR has further ramped up the testing capacity for detecting the novel Coronavirus in infected persons. The number of government labs has been increased to 520 and private labs to 222.”

As many as 1,37,938 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested thus far is 45,24,317.

The worst hit state continues to be Maharashtra with a total of 80,229 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu with 28,694, Delhi with 26,334 cases and Gujarat with 19,094 cases.

The national capital after Maharashtra (42,224) reported the most number of active cases at 15,311. In Tamil Nadu there are 12,700 active cases while in Gujarat it is 4,901.

Globally, the total number of coronavirus cases has increased to over 6.7 million, while the death toll has topped 394,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

As of Saturday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 6,731,824, while the death toll increased to 394,787, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

With 1,897,239 confirmed cases and 109,127 deaths, the US currently accounts for the highest number of infections and fatalities in the world, according to the CSSE.

In terms of cases, Brazil comes in at the second place with 614,941 infections. This was followed by Russia (449,256), the UK (284,734), Spain (240,978), India (236,184), Italy (234,531), France (190,180), Peru (187,400), Germany (184,924), Turkey (168,340), Iran (167,156), Chile (122,499) and Mexico (110,026), the CSSE figures showed.

IANS