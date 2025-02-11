Kalahandi: India’s first-ever Drone Centres of Excellence (CoEs) have been established in the Sagada and Bhatangpadar gram panchayats of Kalahandi district under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY).

These centres, representing a significant step toward empowering tribal youth and women through advanced skill development in drone technology, were established in partnership with leading drone technology company IG Drones.

For the first time, such CoEs have been launched under this flagship scheme of the Central government, which was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 to promote inclusive rural development.

Under the SAGY initiative, Member of Parliament Sujeet Kumar adopted Sagada and Bhatangpadar villages, bringing about remarkable transformations.

By allocating Rs10 lakh from his MPLADS fund, Kumar has introduced cutting-edge technological education to these underserved areas, aligning with the government’s vision for Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat 2047.

This initiative also supports the Prime Minister’s Drone Policy, which aims to expand drone operations in India from 27,000 to over 1 lakh.

Speaking about the initiative, MP Sujeet Kumar highlighted its transformative potential, stating, “The Drone Centres of Excellence are a testament to the power of technology in driving equitable development. By equipping tribal youth and women with cutting-edge skills, we are opening up opportunities that were once out of reach and ensuring their participation in India’s digital economy.”

He further credited IG Drones for making this futuristic step possible, as the company is establishing similar CoEs in other parts of the country.

Also Read: Mega drinking water project for Joranda Mahima Gadi launched

Founder & CEO of IG Drones, Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “We are happy to take yet another step in empowering tribal youth and positioning Odisha as a drone hub at the national level.” He added that these centres aim to provide specialised training to rural students and unemployed youth, preparing them for roles as drone pilots and technicians.

As India’s drone industry continues to expand rapidly, this initiative addresses the growing demand for skilled professionals in the sector. Additionally, these centres create employment pathways by facilitating placements through IG Drones’ expertise and partnerships with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

By integrating Prime Minister Modi’s “Drone Didis” initiative, these centres empower women to use drone technology in agriculture and other applications, fostering economic independence and breaking traditional gender barriers.

Beyond empowering women, these centres also tackle systemic unemployment in tribal regions by equipping youth with future-ready skills.

PNN