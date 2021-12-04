New Delhi: Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar Friday launched the first indigenous server, Rudra, developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) under the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM).

The server design can be used for manufacturing classical standalone commercial servers and also as building blocks for building large supercomputing systems of tens of petaflops of computing performance, according to an official statement.

“It is poised to demonstrate India’s competency to design, develop, build and deliver as per the nation’s multi-disciplinary computing needs, and has critical strategic and national importance,” the statement said.

A wide spectrum of sectors, including high-performance computing (HPC) systems, hyperscale data centres, edge computing, banking & commerce, manufacturing, oil & gas industry and healthcare, can benefit from the indigenously-built server.

PTI