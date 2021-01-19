Bhubaneswar: The proposed world-class hockey stadium in Odisha’s Rourkela will be developed within one year, informed chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra Tuesday.

The stadium to be developed inside the Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) campus will be the second venue for the Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. The tournament will be organised both in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

“It will be India’s largest hockey stadium. The stadium will come up in BPUT campus. The construction works for the proposed world-class hockey stadium will commence within three-four months and it will be completed within record time of one year,” said Mohapatra.

The chief secretary said the works for parking and development of other infrastructure will also begin from the same date.

Notably, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in December last year announced setting up world-class hockey stadium in Rourkela, which would be the biggest stadium for Hockey in India with a sitting capacity of 20,000.

Spread over 15 acres of land, the stadium along with the allied facilities will be developed as a benchmark for other Hockey stadiums around the world.

IANS