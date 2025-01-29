Bhubaneswar: Low-cost carrier IndiGo Wednesday announced the launch of direct flights between Indore and Bhubaneswar from February 7, the airline said in a statement.

The launch of this new route provides a convenient and efficient travel option between these two vibrant cities, significantly reducing travel time for passengers, it said.

The direct flights will operate between the two cities four days a week, airline sources said.

“We are pleased to introduce this exclusive direct service between Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha, and Indore, the largest city in Madhya Pradesh,” the statement quoted Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, as saying.

This new route will benefit religious, leisure, and business travellers by directly connecting two important cultural and economic hubs, the statement said.

