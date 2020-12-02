New Delhi: IndiGo said Wednesday it has reached 70 per cent of its pre-COVID capacity. The airline company said it is operating 1,000 daily international and domestic flights. India resumed domestic passenger flights May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. Since then IndiGo has been slowly increasing the number of daily flights.

At the time of resumption, the government had allowed airlines to operate not more than 33 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights. In the subsequent months, this limit was gradually increased and it currently stands at 70 per cent.

Ronojoy Dutta, CEO, IndiGo said in a statement, “We are currently operating at around 70 per cent of our pre-COVID capacity. We hope that the growth will continue into 2021. From zero domestic and international operations to now operating 1,000 scheduled commercial flights daily. We have indeed come a long way since we resumed operations post the lockdown.”

Earlier in June, Dutta had told this agency in an interview that IndiGo was aiming to operate 70 per cent of its pre-COVID flights by the end of this year.

Currently, the budget carrier is operating 100-130 scheduled flights from three key metro cities – Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad. Before the pandemic hit the country, IndiGo was operating around 1,500 flights daily.