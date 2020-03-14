Cuttack: If things go as per plan, Madhusudan Law College, one of the oldest institutes for legal studies in Odisha, will witness infrastructure overhaul by June this year, sources said.

The premier law college has been accorded university status by the state government recently. However, the college did not have a hostel for the girl students while the boys’ hostel has been grappling with several infrastructural bottlenecks.

Besides, the college is yet to have a library, academic block and administrative block. The students have been seeking proper infrastructure for the college for last several years.

It is learnt that the Higher Education department of the state government had convened a meeting to upgrade infrastructure at MS Law College a few days ago. The department had sanctioned `4 crore for the upgradation work at the college.

As per the plan, the authorities concerned would spend `1 crore to set up a library for the college. Besides, the academic and administrative blocks of the college would be constructed with an expenditure of `2 crore while the remaining amount would be spent for improving hostel facilities for the students. However, the college authorities are yet to implement all these projects, sources added.

“Madhusudan Law College does not have a hostel for girl students. The girls of the college are staying in private hostels by spending huge amount of money. The authorities have not repaired the boys’ hostel for last several years,” said a former student of the college.

College principal Sukanta Kumar Nanda said they would start the infrastructure upgradation work in the third week of this month and complete the projects by June.