New Delhi: Harjot Singh, the Indian student who sustained bullet injuries in Kyiv, was taken by road from the Ukranian capital to a border transit point 700 kilometres away under challenging circumstances so that he can board an evacuation flight to return home. Singh (31) landed at the Hindon Air Force station near Delhi Monday evening on board a C-17 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) that also brought back several other Indians from Poland.

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine put out a series of tweets giving a sense of the challenging situation in which Singh was taken out of Kyiv.

“Bringing Harjot Home. Indian student Harjot Singh who sustained bullet injuries at Kyiv was successfully transferred over more than 700km in the face of war zone constraints of bombing /shelling. Evacuated through Poland by IAF C17 Ac,” the embassy tweeted.

In another post, the embassy hailed the driver who transported Singh from Kyiv to the Bodomierz border point.

“Kudos to Indian Embassy driver who successfully transferred Harjot over 700 km from Kyiv to Bodomierz border under dangers of shelling and constraints of fuel shortage, roadblocks, detours and traffic jams,” it said.

India has been bringing back its nationals from Romania, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova after they crossed over to these countries from Ukraine through land border transit points.

Ukraine closed its airspace for civilian aircraft after Russia began its military operation.

India has so far brought back over 17,100 of its nationals in 83 flights under ‘Operation Ganga’, which was launched on February 26 following Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine.