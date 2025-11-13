Keonjhar: A makhna (tuskless male) elephant, apparently injured in a fight with other elephants, was treated by a veterinary team Tuesday in the Telkoi forest range area of the Keonjhar forest division, officials said. According to Forest Department sources, a 10-member team was formed to handle the rescue and treatment operation. The team included Sudipta Kumar Panda, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Keonjhar; veterinary assistant surgeons Dr Abhilash Acharya, Dr Brajraj Yadav, Dr Juel, and Dr Abhisek Nayak; along with biologists and other forest staff.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Dhanraj HD said the team reached Udayagiri village at around 8:30am Tuesday, where the injured elephant was located midway up a hill. Forest staff from the Telkoi range worked to guide the elephant down to a suitable location for safe tranquilisation. At around 2:30pm, the elephant reached the foothill, identified as the ideal site for treatment. Using drone surveillance, the team assessed the surroundings and finalised the tranquilisation point. The first tranquiliser dart was fired at about 2:53pm, but it did not achieve full sedation. A second dart, with the same drug combination, was administered at 3:25pm.

The elephant was fully sedated about 20 minutes later. Once sedated, the Rapid Response Team and forest personnel covered the elephant’s head with a blanket to prevent light stimulation and reduce stress. Blood samples were collected for hematological and biochemical analysis. A physical examination revealed multiple injuries across the elephant’s body, believed to be from infighting, the DFO said. The team found a large purulent wound on the left foreleg discharging pus, along with several other wounds on the left flank, right flank, neck, and left hind leg. “The team thoroughly cleaned the wounds, removed maggots and pus, and dressed them with povidone-iodine and potassium permanganate,” DFO Dhanraj said. “Sprays were also applied to repel flies and prevent infection. The major wound on the left foreleg was dressed with gauze bandage.”

After treatment, a reversal injection was administered to counteract sedation. The elephant’s recovery was monitored through drone surveillance. Within about 30 minutes, the elephant regained normal movement and walked back toward the forest. “The entire tranquilisation and treatment operation concluded successfully around 5:30pm. The elephant responded well to the treatment and recovered without complications,” DFO Dhanraj said. “Its health status will continue to be monitored by the Telkoi forest range staff and the veterinary team.”