Bhawanipatna: Even as a possible alliance between the BJP and BJD has been the centre of discussions across the state these days, the saffron party in Kalahandi district has been hit with internecine squabble.

Highly placed sources said the bone of contention is the Kalahandi Lok Sabha seat. As per information, on the direction of BJP state president, an intraparty opinion poll was conducted at two separate places – the party office at Bhawanipatna and the circuit house – over the Kalahandi Lok Sabha and Assembly seats.

The party’s Kalahandi observer Shivaji Mohanty from Bolangir and former MP from Nabarangpur Balabhadra Majhi participated in the meetings and made one-to-one meeting with district executive members, district office bearers and state office bearers seeking their personal opinion over the issue. The participants expressed their opinions through chits.

According to party sources, the district BJP office bearers have voted against incumbent Kalahandi MP Basanta Panda. The saffron party members discussing openly against Panda at the programme was the talk of the town. The leaders alleged that Panda failed to open an office of his own though five years of his tenure as an MP has almost come to an end. They also said that Panda has been ignoring the BJP workers and leaders. They also said that they would accept any other senior party leader other than Panda as a nominee for Kalahandi Lok Sabha seat. The party workers and leaders categorically said that they would not cooperate if Panda is given a ticket this time.

Notably, Panda had to face opposition from the local leaders during the foundation stone-laying ceremony for ELPO workshop March 5. In such a situation, it may not be wrong to say that the political atmosphere in Kalahandi is conducive for BJD and Congress.

