Bhawanipatna: A three-day-long international children’s film festival began in Bhawanipatna in Odisha’s Kalahandi district Sunday.

The organisers of the film festival said that more than 30 feature films, short films, documentaries and movies made by children from 15 countries will be screened in the event.

Several capacity-building workshops, master classes and panel discussions for young people are also parts of the festival.

Organised by Smile International Film Festival for Children and Youth (SIFFCY), the programme is being held for the first time in Kalahandi. It will continue till April 15.

On the inaugural day, films like ‘Biswa’ (Hindi) directed by Anuj Tyagi, ‘Tripple Trouble’ (Polish), A Butterfly Heart from Lithuanian, ‘The Dragon’s Spell’ from Ukraine, short films from Georgia and India were screened.

The opening ceremony witnessed the presence of guests from across the world.

