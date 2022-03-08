New Delhi: The Centre has decided to resume scheduled international flight services in India from March 27. It comes after a two-year hiatus following a decline in coronavirus cases in India, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said Tuesday. Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to the pandemic. Special international flights have been operating between India and 37 countries since July 2020 under air bubble arrangements.

“After deliberation with stakeholders and keeping in view the decline in the Covid-19 caseload, we have decided to resume international travel from March 27 onwards,” Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said. “With this step, I am confident the sector will reach new heights,” he added. Scindia also informed that Air bubble arrangements will stand revoked once international flights resume.

In an air bubble arrangement formed between two nations, carriers of each country are allowed to operate limited number of international flights to other’s territory with specific restrictions.

Just 3,993 fresh coronavirus infections – the lowest in 662 days – were recorded Tuesday in India, according to the Union Health Ministry.

In a statement, the MoCA said that international operations from March 27 will be subject to strict adherence to Union Health Ministry guidelines that were issued February 10.

“After having recognised the increased vaccination coverage across the globe and in consultation with stakeholders, the Government of India has decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services to and from India from March 27, 2022, i.e. start of summer schedule 2022,” it said.

The suspension of scheduled commercial international passenger services to and from India, thus, stands extended only up to 23:59 hrs (Indian standard time) March 26, 2022, and air bubble arrangements shall accordingly be extended to this extent only, the MoCA said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had November 26, 2021, announced that India will resume scheduled international passenger flights from December 15, 2021. Just a day later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the Civil Aviation Ministry and the DGCA to review its decision in wake of rising concerns over Covid-19 variant Omicron.