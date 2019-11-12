Mumbai: Actress Nathalia Kaur has been ruling social media with her alluring pictures. The Instagram model often teases the cyberspace with her sultry bikini pictures.

She is the new Instagram sensation courtesy her glamorous photos. Brazilian girl of Indian descent, Nathalia was born as Nathalia Pinheiro Felipe Martins in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Nathalia Kaur stepped into the world of modelling when she was just 14 years old and continued to do so while studying law at Universidade Cândido Mendes before quitting to work as a full-time model.

Not many know but she is also known to be an opera singer. Nathalia got her big break when she won the Kingfisher Calendar Model Hunt in 2012 and appeared in the Kingfisher Swimsuit Calendar in the same year.

Nathalia made her debut in the Kannada movie ‘Dev Son of Mudde Gowda’ and before its release, she was cast by Ram Gopal Varma to perform an item number in ‘Department’.

Blessed with a charismatic personality, Nathalia is the Miss Mundo Espírito Santo 2015 and participated at Miss Mundo Brasil 2015 pageant, where she finished in the top 10. Nathalia, who has more than 85k followers on Instagram, never fails to impress fans and keeps entertaining them with her wild photoshoots.