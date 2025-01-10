Bhubaneswar: Inviting the Indian diaspora to invest in Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Friday said that he will appoint a nodal minister to liaison with the interested NRIs and Persons of Indian Origin.

Majhi made this announcement while addressing the valedictory session of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Bhubaneswar in presence of President Droupadi Murmu, who also hails from the state.

“The Pravasis who want to engage with the state for projects, investment and others, will be supported and facilitated. I am elated to announce that my government will appoint a nodal minister from the department of Odia Language, Literature and Culture for this purpose,” Majhi said.

The chief minister said that he seeks the involvement and cooperation of the diaspora in taking the Odia culture and heritage to the world.

Majhi, on the sidelines of the convention, met Ravi Kumar S, the CEO of US-based IT major Cognizant, and assured him of all support to develop the country’s biggest campus in Odisha.

He said that the government will allot land in Bhubaneswar for the Cognizant campus.

Later, Majhi held a formal discussion with the Odia diaspora and assured him of similar support if they want to establish their projects in the state.

“It is a great opportunity for us to meet the diaspora in our state and the government does not want to miss it. Therefore, I appeal to you to come up with projects and the state government will provide all support,” he said.

The PBD convention was held for the first time in Odisha.

The chief minister said, “With your presence, Odisha looks happier today. Your potential presence has lit the lamps of love and faith like never before.”

He described the 18th PBD as a “historic” event for Bhubaneswar which was decked up with colourful lights while music and dance programmes were also being held.

Majhi said that the state government also organised like sea beach festival at Puri, bird festival at Chilika and other programmes.

He urged the diaspora to visit Odisha again.

Taking a cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to the diaspora, Majhi said, “I request all of you to please bring at least five of your foreigner friends, to pay a visit to India, as well as to Odisha to explore art, culture, architectural wonder, spiritual serenity, and intimate hospitality”.

Majhi also congratulated the winners of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman awards.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for their support in making the PBD a grand success.

He also extended gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu for attending the valedictory session of the PBD.

PTI