Angul: After a report on illegal mining from the proposed dumping yard site at Kushasingha in Angul town appeared Thursday in Odia daily ‘Dharitri’, District Collector Manoj Kumar Mohanty directed Banarpal tehsildar Jitendra Kumar Sahu to visit the spot.

Following his direction, the tehsildar and Kurudul revenue inspector visited the later Thursday to verify the allegations. Later Sahu confirmed that illegal mining of earth had taken place at the yard. “Since investigation is on, nothing more can be said. But it is sure that the racket behind this illegal mining and transporting of earth will soon be cracked,” Sahu asserted.

Sources said, Banarpal tehsil had given five acres of land at Kushasingha to Angul Municipality to construct a dumping yard. Subsequently, the document for the land was also transferred in the name of the municipality.

The civic body had also started to build a boundary wall on the proposed site. However, construction was stopped when local villagers objected.

With the proposed yard turning into a free-for-all area, the local land mafia is having a great time. They are carrying out their activities late in the night digging up sand and transporting it. Also stone chips that have has been stored in the yard are being stolen. The illegal mining has created a huge knee-deep crater on the plot.

Locals alleged that the activity has incurred losses worth lakhs to the government exchequer.

PNN