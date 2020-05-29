Karachi: Investigators and rescue officials have found around Rs 30 million in cash in the wreckage of the PIA aircraft. The plane had crashed Friday with 99 people on board close to the airport here. Ninety seven of the persons, including nine children were killed in the tragedy. Only two persons in the flight PK-8303 from Lahore to Karachi miraculously survived the crash.

Investigators and rescue officials have found currencies of different countries and denominations in the aircraft. They are worth around Rs 30 million an official said Thursday.

“An investigation has been ordered into how such a huge amount of cash got through airport security and baggage scanners. So much of cash is never carried on flights,” the official said. “The entire amount was recovered from two bags in the wreckage. The process of identifying the bodies and their luggage which will be handed over to their families and relatives is going on,” he added.

A government official said on Thursday that the identification of 47 bodies had been completed. So far 43 bodies have been handed over for burial.

Friday’s accident was the first major aircraft crash in Pakistan after December 7, 2016 when a PIA ATR-42 aircraft from Chitral to Islamabad crashed midway. The crash claimed the lives of all 48 passengers and crew, including singer-cum-evangelist Junaid Jamshed.

