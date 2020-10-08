Bhubaneswar: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Thursday announced compensation for the victims of Bhubaneswar fuel station explosion.

According to a press notification issued by IOCL, it will provide Rs 8 lakh to the family members of the deceased. Besides, it will provide compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for critically injured and Rs 1 lakh each for injured persons, the company said.

Notably, a major fire broke out at a filling station at Raj Bhavan area Wednesday after an underground CNG storage tank caught fire which led to a massive explosion thereby injuring about nine persons.

One Satya Nayak, who had sustained critical burn injuries in the explosion, breathed his last Thursday morning while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Another two persons are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

According to Commissionerate Police, four persons were refilling CNG at the station at the time of explosion.