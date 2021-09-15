New Delhi: The second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will witness the return of fans inside the stadiums in UAE, confirmed the IPL in a statement Wednesday.

“The VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 resumes with the five-time champions and current title holders Mumbai Indians taking on three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 19.

“This match will be a momentous occasion as IPL will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to Covid-19 situation. Fans can buy tickets starting September 16 for the remainder of the tournament on the official website www.iplt20.com. Tickets can also be purchased on PlatinumList.net,” the statement read.

“Matches will be played at Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi with limited seating available keeping in mind the Covid protocols and UAE government regulations,” it added.

On September 8, IANS had reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government had agreed that crowds will be “allowed partialy” during the second phase of the IPL.

“Yes, it will be allowed this time as both the BCCI and UAE government have given a green light to let the crowd enter the stadium partially. Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) is doing everything possible to keep a check on cases (Covid-19),” the official had said.

The second phase of IPL 2021 will resume with the clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians on September 19. In total, 31 matches, including qualifiers, will be played over 27 days.