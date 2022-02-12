The Indian Premier League 2022 Mega Auction is finally here as 10 teams bid for 600 players in the biggest auctions ever in the history of the cash-rich league. The bidding war would begin from 11 am on February 12 as the 10 sides would go to fill the 217 slots left so far.

An early Lunch has been taken as Auctioneer Hugh Eadmeades collapsed from the stage while he was auctioning Wanindu Hasaranga who had crossed the Rs 10.25 crore mark.

Earlier, in the day, the first lot of Marquee Players was done Shreyas Iyer become the costliest player in the auction going for Rs 12.25 cr to KKR. Shikhar Dhawan was the first player sold in the IPL Auction 2022 for Rs 8.25 cr to Punjab Kings. The other player to cross the Rs 10 Cr landmark apart from Shreyas Iyer. Patel was sold at Rs 10.25 Cr to RCB.

Among other big buys from the second session was Jason Holder who was sold for 8.75 Cr to Lucknow.