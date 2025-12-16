Abu Dhabi: England wicketkeeper-batter Ben Duckett was sold to Delhi Capitals for a base price of Rs 2 crore in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini auction, taking place at the Etihad Arena.

Duckett made his T20 debut in 2012 and has scored 5,397 runs in 216 T20 matches, including 34 half-centuries. With a best score of 84, he has amassed 527 runs for England in 20 games at an average of 29.27 and a strike rate of 153.64.

He has played for Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League, Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League, and Welsh Fire in The Hundred, among other T20 competitions worldwide.

South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock, who has showcased great form during the ongoing white-ball series, was signed by the Mumbai Indians for a base price of Rs 1 crore. De Kock was released by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) following the IPL 2025.

De Kock has represented Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants, and Kolkata Knight Riders across his IPL career. In 115 games, he has amassed 3309 runs at a strike rate of 134.02 and an average of 30.63. The wicket-keeper batter scored an incredible 90 off 46 balls against India in Chandigarh in the second T20I of the ongoing five-match series.

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Finn Allen was sold to KKR for his base price of Rs 2 crore. Allen, now fully fit, is currently in action for the Perth Scorchers in Australia’s Big Bash League and adds versatility to KKR’s top order, with the option to open alongside Ajinkya Rahane while also providing wicketkeeping cover if required.

This marks Allen’s second IPL franchise after an earlier stint with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Meanwhile, England wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith and Jonny Bairstow, Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and India’s KS Bharat remained unsold.

IANS