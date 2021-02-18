Morris sets record

Chennai: South African all-rounder Chris Morris became the IPL’s costliest foreign player after being bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 16.25 crore.

Dube becomes Royal

Chennai: Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 4.40 crore. His base price was Rs 50 lakh.

KKR land Shakib

Chennai: Kolkata Knight Riders won the bidding war for Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan. KKR fended off competition from Punjab Kings to sign Shakib for Rs 3.2 crore.

Maxwell bought by RCB

Chennai: Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 14.25 crore in IPL players auction.

Vivo back as IPL sponsor

Chennai: The Indian Premier League chairman Brijesh Patel Thursday confirmed that Vivo has returned as title sponsor for the T20 tournament this year after staying away last year.

“Vivo is back as the sponsor this year,” Patel said prior to the auction.

Dream11 had stepped in last year as title sponsors.

The IPL will also likely see crowds this year after encouragement the Indian cricket board (BCCI) got from seeing fans attending the second Test between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

“We saw fans attending the second Test. After one year of no fans, the fans will most likely return for this IPL edition,” said the IPL chairman Brijesh Patel.

Steve Smith heads to Delhi

Australian batsman Steve Smith was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.20 crore after brushing off competition from Royal Challengers Bangalore who bid Rs 2 crore for the former Rajasthan Royals skipper.

First set of players

Players to be auctioned in the first set: Aaron Finch, Alex Hales, Evin Lewis, Karun Nair, Jason Roy, Steve Smith and Hanuma Vihari.

Out of the 252 players that will go under the hammer today, 164 are Indian, 125 foreign and three players from associate nations.

Money in the bank

Which Indian Premier League (IPL) side has the most amount of money in their kitties?

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) – Rs 53.2 Crore

Rajasthan Royals (RR) – Rs 37.85 Crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – 35.4 Crore

All the remaining franchises have less than Rs 20 crore to spend in this year’s auction.

Players retained

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, Faf Du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Curran, Ravi Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, R. Sai Kishore, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed and Pavan Deshpande

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, R Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Daniel Sams.