New Delhi: The uncertainty surrounding this year’s Twenty20 World Cup in Australia due to the COVID-19 pandemic has created a scheduling headache. A decision should be made as quickly as possible, according to a top BCCI official. Cricket Australia (CA) chief Kevin Roberts has said the Twenty20 World Cup’s October-November schedule is under ‘very high risk’. The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to discuss contingency plans at its board meeting Wednesday.

BCCI seeks answers

The ICC is unlikely to announce a decision anytime soon. However, BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal said Tuesday it would be unfair on world cricket to let the issue drag on. “Because one would need clarity before one can plan,” Dhumal said. “We’d see how it unfolds.”

Window for IPL

BCCI would shed few tears if the World Cup is postponed as it would open a window for its lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL). The IPL has been put on hold due to the pandemic.

There has been speculation in the media that this year’s World Cup would be moved to 2021. Then it would be necessary to shift next year’s edition in India to 2022.

“I’m not privy to any such discussion which may have happened in ICC,” Dhumal said. “But first they (ICC) would have to announce whether they are having this year’s World Cup or not. Once they confirm, then only one can work on that,” he added.

No immediate return to training

Dhumal also ruled out any immediate return to training for the Indian cricketers despite the opening of sports facilities. “We are reviewing the situation. When we think it’s safe for them to return to training, we’ll organise the camp,” he said.

The BCCI is ready to hold the IPL even in empty stadiums. Officials feel that the money will come from TV rights. Also IPL has always had very high TV viewership so a few thousand fans at the stadium would not make much of a difference.