Tehran: The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Monday rejected the “offensive and insolent remarks” by US President Donald Trump against senior Iranian Officials.

“Such insolent statements and undiplomatic behaviour not only constitute a flagrant violation of universally shared moral principles and the provisions of the Charter of the United Nations, particularly the principle of respect for the right of nations to self-determination, but also represent a blatant affront to a dignified nation with an ancient civilization, and deeply wound the sentiments of hundreds of millions of Muslims across the region and the world,” read a statement issued by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

“Undoubtedly, insulting and bullying rhetoric directed at Iran and at political and religious figures revered by the Iranian people and Muslims worldwide serves only to deepen the global revulsion and indignation toward the United States’ short-sighted policies, while further discrediting its purported desire for dialogue and engagement,” the statement added.

The statement also strongly condemned what it described as the “offensive and inappropriate remarks” and “conduct of the President of the United States” regarding the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the people of Iran.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry advised American officials “to refrain from resorting to insulting rhetoric and inconsistent posturing, and instead be held accountable for their government’s blatant violations of international law, particularly its unlawful attack on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities and its continued support for the Zionist regime’s atrocities against the Iranian people and the broader region.”

The remarks came after President Trump, recently on his social media platform, said that he saved Khamenei from “a very ugly and ignominious death” and accused the Iranian Supreme Leader of making a false statement regarding victory over Israel.

Last week, Trump declared a ceasefire between Iran and Israel after 12 days of escalating military conflict, urging both sides to maintain restraint.

IANS