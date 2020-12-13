Bhubaneswar: Even though the case pertaining to fee waiver in private schools continues to linger at Orissa High Court, several irate parents gheraoed the residence of School and Mass Education (S&ME) Minister Samir Ranjan Dash in Bhubaneswar Sunday.

The agitators alleged that several private schools have been threatening to issue transfer certificates (TC) to students, in case they fail to pay the fees.

The students who have not yet deposited their school fees are not being allowed to attend online classes, a parent alleged.

“Students are not being allowed to attend online classes and teachers are threatening parents to issue TCs. While parents are suffering owing to monetary demands, students are going through depression as they are feeling mentally disturbed,” general secretary of parents’ association Girija Bisoi stated.

Reacting to this, the S&ME Minister Dash said, “Already the matter is subjudice in the Orissa High Court. The Principal Secretary has already submitted an affidavit on behalf of the state government and commenting on the matter will not be appropriate at this juncture”.

PNN