Sundargarh: Tension Thursday flared up at Biramitrapur police station in this district as hundreds of local residents under Biramitrapur police limits in Sundargarh district gheraoed the police station over the alleged custodial death of an arrestee.

The irate people demanded action against those responsible for the death.

Sources said, the police had arrested one Sarik Salim in connection with the case. He died Wednesday while undergoing treatment at Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH).

According to the police, Salim fell ill and he was first admitted at Kuanrmunda government hospital from there he was shifted to the RGH as his condition deteriorated. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment there.

His family members are not in a position to buy what the police are claiming. They alleged Salim had died in police custody and demanded action against the ones responsible.

Family members and hundreds of villagers gathered at the police station and confronted the police while trying to enter the police station. On being informed, Sundargarh superintendent of police Sagarika Nath reached the spot and tried to pacify the irked people.

PNN